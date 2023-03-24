SB Woodward closing in Pontiac until June -- here's the detour

article

A stretch of southbound Woodward Avenue (I-75 Business Loop) in Pontiac is closing next week and won't reopen until early June.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the road will be closed from Rapid Street to South Boulevard starting Monday, March 27.

Traffic will be detoured on southbound I-75 BL to westbound Huron (M-59), then on southbound Telegraph Road to eastbound US-24 Business Route (Square Lake Road), then to southbound Woodward.

Workers will reconstruct the road and install indirect left turns. Drivers should expect delays, especially during morning and afternoon commutes.

