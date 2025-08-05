Scammers target library patrons with phishing text messages - What to know

The Brief Scammers are targeting library patrons with phishing text messages. These messages may say a person's library card is expired or that they have unpaid fines, and include a link to address the fake issue.



Using the library could make you the victim of a phishing scams if you aren't aware and cautious.

The Library Network (TLN), a cooperative that connects dozens of libraries in Southeast Michigan, is warning patrons about scammers posing as the network to trick them into clicking phishing links.

Scam library texts

What to look for:

Libraries in the network have been warning their patrons about these scams, and sharing what to look for. According to these libraries, some fake texts include ones that claim a person's library card has expired or they have unpaid fines. The scam texts urge the victim to click a link to resolve these issues.

However, the TLN said it only sends texts to patrons to let them know their materials on hold are ready, and remind them when due dates are approaching.

According to TLN, these legitimate texts will include a link to the "My Account" page of the network's website (tln.org/myaccount), but this link will not request sensitive information.

What to do:

If a text message claiming to be from TLN or your local library includes a phone number, verify the library's phone number through its website and contact the library directly to check if the message is legitimate.

Also, do not click links in unsolicited text messages, and never provide personal information or library login information via text.

Other scams to be aware of

