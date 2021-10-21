Search continues for Metro Detroit woman accused of dismembering boyfriend 3 years ago

David Carter's body was found dismembered along I-75 in Ohio in October 2018.

After the Melvindale father was found murdered, his girlfriend Tamera "Tammy" Williams disappeared.

Authorities believe Williams killed Carter.

Williams could be anywhere because she is involved with the Order of the Eastern Star, a co-ed fraternity associated with the Masons, which gives her connections across the United States. She has also worked in the medical field and as a travel agent.

Murder suspect Tamera Williams

She is wanted for mutilation, dismemberment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, and felony firearm.

Police said last month that they think Williams' family has helped her run from law enforcement and could be supporting her financially. Her mother, Verdine Day, was recently charged after she allegedly embezzled more than $200,000 while she was the treasurer of the Detroit Firefighters Association.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps them catch Williams, and Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000.

Submit a tip to the Marshals here.