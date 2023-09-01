Semi rear-ends truck, causing 3-truck crash on I-94 in southwest Michigan

article

A semi-truck driver caused a three-truck crash Thursday after hitting another truck on I-94 in southwest Michigan.

Police said the driver rear-ended a smaller truck in the left lane of eastbound I-94 near 11 Mile Road, close to Firekeepers Casino, around 3 p.m. The initial crash pushed the smaller truck into the back of another semi that was in the right lane.

The crash caused hazardous material to spill and led to the freeway being closed for cleanup,

(Photo: MSP)

Two of the three drivers were transported to Bronson Hospital Battle Creek for non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver wasn't hurt.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.