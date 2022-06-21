Serious traffic crash shuts down westbound I-94 at Telegraph
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A serious crash has blocked traffic on I-94, shutting down freeway access for hours.
The crash involved multiple vehicles in the area of westbound I-94 and Beech Daly in Taylor. The crash shutdown the freeway at I-94 from Telegraph.
Aerial footage from the crash shows a car and truck with major fire damage.
Michigan State Police say an investigator was heading to the scene and that drivers should expect a multiple hour closure.
The crash was reported to state police around 7:55 a.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.