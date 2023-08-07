Several arrests made after Inkster teen shot at Hype Athletic Club in Wayne

Police say they made several arrests after an investigation into a shooting at a recreation center in Wayne over the weekend.

Suspects were taken into custody after multiple people started shooting at the Hype Athletic Center late Aug. 4. The details behind what prompted the violence are still being investigated, but police say it may be due to an argument between the two parties.

According to information released over the weekend, around 10:30 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to 4635 Howe Road for reports of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a male teen from Inkster who was taken to Corewell Hospital in Dearborn. They are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects in the shooting fled on foot before they were tracked by a K9 unit from Wayne police.

Officers eventually came to a residence where they issued a search warrant in cooperation with the Western Wayne Special Operations Team.

"This is a place where you're supposed to have fun, family - they do banquets here," said one woman after the shooting. "It's getting really bad."

The venue was called a "valuable community partner" by police who said they had no reason to believe the shooting was caused by Hype Athletic Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Bolton at mbolton@cityofwayne.com