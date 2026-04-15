Severe storms move back into SE Michigan; severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Monroe County until 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A band of strong storms is moving through the area with rain for another round of weather following up after last night's storms.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for Monroe and Lenawee counties until 9 p.m. tonight.

Southeast Michigan remains under a Flood Watch that is expected to be in effect through Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, most of Southeast Michigan has received 1.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the last 10 days. With 1–2 additional inches of rain forecasted Wednesday, flooding will likely worsen in already saturated areas.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, storms in Southeast Michigan toppled trees, took down wires, and even knocked the bricks off of a building that now has a gaping hole in the side of it.

Reports of damage are coming in from Ann Arbor to the Downriver area.

In Ann Arbor, Yost Ice Arena lost part of its roof, while multiple trees were down and a vehicle was flipped on its side. Veterans Memorial Park also experienced damage, with a wall collapsing on the park's ice arena.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.