Severe thunderstorm risk • How to help family of slain deputy • Rally held after Wayne police shooting

Potentially severe thunderstorms will hit Metro Detroit this morning before moving out for the afternoon.

The west side of Michigan is waking up to the storms before they make their way to Metro Detroit between 8 and 9 a.m.

Washtenaw, Lenawee, and Monroe counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 a.m.

Metro Detroit falls into the Marginal Risk for severe weather category, with downpours and strong wind gusts being the biggest threat. Hail is also possible.

This rain and storms will stick around through the morning before fading for the afternoon.

Featured article

Community rallies to support slain deputy

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and community are coming together to help the family left behind after a deputy was killed over the weekend.

Deputy Bradley Reckling leaves behind his wife of eight years and three young children. He also had another child on the way.

Reckling was shot and killed in Detroit on Saturday night while following a vehicle that had been stolen in Madison Heights earlier that day.

"We're working with different organizations to try to help with the mortgage and different folks to set aside some money for the kids," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Bouchard said a landscaping company has offered to take care of the family's lawn, while others have started a meal train for them.

The sheriff's office also has Mission Oakland, a charity where all donations will go to the Reckling family.

Donate to Mission Oakland here.

Featured article

Family, friends demand justice after police shooting

A crowd gathered Monday in Wayne to demand justice for John Zook Jr., who was killed by police last week.

On June 18, Zook called 911 and said he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. He also told them his 4-year-old son was with him inside an apartment at Newberry Square.

When police arrived, they said Zook was armed with a knife and charged at them. That's when he was shot and killed.

"The officers did give him several verbal commands and attempted two… taser deployments that were ineffective," Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter said after the shooting. "The subject then charged towards the officers, in which one officer responded by firing several shots, which stopped him at the time."

Family say they believe it should have been handled differently.

"We have so much gun violence – whether it’s by the police, or by people," said Brooks Edwards, who would have been Zook’s mother-in-law. "I think they could have did a better job, because six shots to kill somebody? That’s not how you resolve issues, and I don’t think that cop took time –it was less than two minutes– you did not have time to de-escalate, talk or do whatever."

Those who rallied Monday want the name of the officer released, along with bodycam footage of the encounter.

Featured article

Neighbor dispute leads to fatal stabbing

One man is dead after an argument between neighbors in Redford over the weekend led to a stabbing.

When police responded to the 19300 block of Indian Street on Sunday afternoon for a dispute, they found a man in his 60s suffering stab wounds.

"It’s an unfortunate scenario," said Redford Police Det. Edward French. "One neighbor produced a knife and lunged at (the other.)"

The man being attacked was "able to wrestle the knife away" from the attacker and "ended up killing him," the detective added.

A man in his 30s is in custody.

"If this is a self-defense scenario, then that’s up for the prosecutor’s office to decide," French said.

Featured article

Northville says there's no danger after oil spill

After oil spilled into the Rouge River on Friday during the demolition of the former Northville Downs racetrack, the city assured its residents on Monday that there is no danger to the public.

"The opinion of our experts –which are our fire chief, the HazMat Team from Western Wayne and also the EGLE representative – was that the response was proper and timely, given the situation," said Northville's city manager, George Lahanas.

The demolition was underway around 4 p.m. on Friday, making way for a new development project called The Downs. The project will provide new housing and parks in the area.

Despite the reassurance, some are still concerned.

"The concerns all started on Friday night when I saw a hazmat extraction truck here, and they were extracting oil and I knew there was a spill," said Steve Pichan, a Northville resident concerned about the spill. "How far downstream is it? Are they putting up barriers?"

While the majority of the cleanup has been completed, experts will continue to monitor the situation and conduct soil and water testing.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Storms are coming, but they move out for the afternoon.

What else we're watching

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to plead guilty to Espionage Act violation

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange plans to plead guilty to a felony charge of violating the Espionage Act for conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information.

The deal with the U.S. Justice Department will resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centered on the publication of a trove of classified documents, according to court papers filed late Monday.

Assange is scheduled to appear in the federal court in the Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific.

Read more here.