Severe weather brings power outages, flattened cars, and damaged homes with more rain on the way

If you ask Yuri Didoszak, isssues with your first vehicles can be chopped up to "first-car drama."

"It happens," said the 20-year-old.

That may be the case, but most drama around a first car doesn't include an entire tree flattening the poor sedan.

"I got off work, went to go home and then I saw my car and there was a tree on top of it," said Didoszak. "It's my first car."

Didoszak was parked at the Detroit Golf Club when the tree came tumbling down. It was one of many sights around Metro Detroit where severe weather brought down trees, damaged homes, and left tens of thousands without power.

A tree crashed through a Redford Township home and into the basement Sunday. According to their family, it went right through their daughter's bedroom who was inside the room at the time. In Taylor, more branches had come down on homes, causing structural damage.

Metro Detroit appears to be out of the woods for severe weather for the first half of the week. But with more on the way, officials are assessing the status of two major events this week: the Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Home damage in Redford.

For the annual golf outing which is held at the Detroit Golf Club, one of the first tasks will be removing the giant tree off of Didoszak's car. As of Monday morning, the club is not letting any golfers in until at least noon.

A spokesperson for the tournament says officials are assessing any damage to the course but don't see any major issues with the turf so far. Officials are still expecting things to go smoothly come the weekend tournament.

As for the fireworks, they are also expected to go on as planned. Scheduled for June 26, the explosions are expected to start around 10 p.m. If you're planning on attending, here are viewing spots, parking info, and more.