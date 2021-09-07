Severe weather rolling through SE Michigan

Metro Detroit is in the path of a line of severe storms moving across the state.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Livingston County until 7:15 p.m. But it looks like the strongest section of the storm won't hit until 6:30 p.m. Rich Luterman said.

All of southeastern Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

Some downpours, small hail, and strong winds are expected.

Rich Luterman said that by 11 p.m. most of the storms will have rolled through the area - with most of Wayne County feeling a punch by the system at about 10 p.m.

