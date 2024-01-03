Sheetz convenience store could be coming to Rochester Hills

article

Sheetz, a 24/7 convenience store known for its made-to-order food, wants to open a Rochester Hills location.

The chain with more than 665 locations nationwide is already planning to open its first Michigan store at 33380 Wick in Romulus. The city is awaiting a revised site plan and traffic study.

According to planning documents from Rochester Hills, the company wants to make three parcels at 3975-3985 S. Rochester Rd., formerly the location of McLaughlin Animal Hospital and Haley Stone, into a gas station and convenience store.

According to the store's website, "Sheetz is about providing kicked-up convenience while being more than just a convenience store."

The Rochester Hills Zoning Board of Appeals will discuss the potential development at a meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 10. Residents can share input at the meeting or by calling 248-656-4660 or emailing planning@rochesterhills.org.