Shelby Township police-involved shooting update expected Wednesday

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update Wednesday morning after a Shelby Township police officer shot a man earlier this month.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. FOX 2 plans to stream it above.

Miles Farish, 30, is accused of stabbing his mother while she was sleeping at Shelby Oaks Apartments on Jan. 9. When police arrived at the scene, Farish is accused of charging them while armed with a knife and attacking three officers before being shot by an officer.

Farish survived and was taken to a hospital.

He was first charged with assault with intent to murder. Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer were later added.

Farish's bond was set at $2 million cash.