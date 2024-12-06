Sheriff, wife of murdered Oakland County deputy calls for bail reform

Standing alongside the wife of a murdered deputy, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called for reform to the state's bail system to prevent future deaths like the tragic killing of Brad Reckling.

Two of the three men charged in the officer's killing were out on bond at the time of the shooting - including the 18-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.

"He was already on the radar - he was already part of an existing violent case and was allowed to go back onto the street," said Bouchard.

Raymone DeBose was able to post a cash surety bond using a bail bond company. Bouchard said Friday the judge in that case did not bind DeBose over and wanted more briefs, which "put things in limbo and left him out on the street."

"Obviously, decisions have consequences," he said.

The second suspect, Marquis Goins, had his bond lowered from over $110,000 to a $20,000 bond, despite being charged with multiple violent crimes.

"Three months later, deputy Reckling was dead," said Bouchard. "These were two of the three people that have been charged now with his death."

The calls for bail reform come amid a busy time in Lansing, during the lame duck period as the outgoing Democratic Party looks to push through legislation before Republicans assume control of the House chamber.

Bouchard said the reform currently being pushed doesn't do enough to keep offenders who are a threat to the community behind bars - enabling murders like Recklings.

Reckling, a nine-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was investigating a car theft ring in metro Detroit when he was called for an investigation into a stolen SUV in June.

While in Detroit, the vehicle stopped and the occupants exited the vehicle. One suspect started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

His death left his pregnant wife and three children without a husband and father. On Friday, Jacqueline Reckling called for improvements to the system.

"Had some of these decisions been different, had his bond not been reduced, maybe Brad would have still been here, and I would have still had my husband and my kids would still have their dad," said Jacqueline,