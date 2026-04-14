Sherrone Moore sentencing: Judge calls out behavior of deputy with ex-U-M coach in prior hearing

The Brief At last month's hearing where Sherrone Moore pleaded no contest - a Washtenaw County deputy could be seen shaking hands and hugging him. Moore, the former Michigan football coach, broke into his ex-girlfriend's home after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with her last December. He was sentenced to 18 months probation Tuesday, but Judge Cedric Simpson brought up the prior incident saying the action had no impact on his decision.



The last time Sherrone Moore was in Washtenaw County court a month ago, the former Michigan coach and his defense attorney announced a plea agreement.

But that wasn't the only memorable moment from the March hearing — after it ended, a sheriff's deputy shook hands and hugged Moore in court.

Dig deeper:

Judge Cedric Simpson brought up the incident on Tuesday at Moore's sentencing. Moore was given 18 months probation after pleading no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing against ex-staffer Paige Shiver.

The move did not go unnoticed by Moore's ex-staffer Shiver, whose own legal representation brought up to Simpson, who was not present when it happened left the bench.

He said Shiver's team accused the deputy as being a member of the court potentially having some influence on the sentence - which Simpson denied.

"The individual that did that, is a member of the sheriff's office here and not the court," the judge said. "That individual is in no way connected to me, or this court."

Simpson said he went online to see the clip after hearing about it, to see it.

"That should have never occurred not because it would have an effect on this court," he said. "It shouldn't have occurred because of its appearance of occurring.

"I can assure Ms Shiver that it has no impact on me. With it being brought to my attention, I will be dealing with those in the sheriff's office regarding that conduct. Because it's can't happen here."

As part of the sentence today, Moore is to have no contact with Shiver and continue his counseling.

The backstory:

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

What they're saying:

Shiver released a statement blasting the decision, saying it did not take into account the danger she felt she was in.

"The University of Michigan gave this man limitless power and emboldened him to do whatever he wanted for years with no accountability. December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life. The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life. Today's sentence does not reflect the harm done

to me or the objective evidence in this case."