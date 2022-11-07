Shooting at Troy apartment complex leaves 1 person dead

A man is dead following a shooting at a Troy apartment complex on Monday.

The shooting happened at around 3:45 pm at the Charter Square Apartment Complex, which is located in the area of Big Beaver & Rochester.

Police responded to the complex after receiving a call about a shooting. When they got inside, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 25-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene, and a handgun was recovered, police said.

Police say the shooting was a domestic incident where the two subjects knew each other.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Troy Police Department Tip Line at 248.524.0777.



