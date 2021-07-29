Shooting suspect wanted for abduction of woman, surrenders to police

The manhunt is over. for the suspect accused of abducting a 20-year-old woman at gunpoint in Detroit.

Police say 21-year-old Marcus Montgomery turned himself in to investigators late Wednesday night.

Detroit police say Montgomery forced Emoni Smith into his car Tuesday night near E. Warren and Penrod, and then shot another woman who witnessed the kidnapping.

That woman is expected to recover.

Wednesday morning Montgomery set Smith free at the police department. FOX 2 is told the two know each other, but police are not releasing a possible motive for the abduction.