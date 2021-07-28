21-year-old suspect kidnapped woman, shot witness before fleeing scene Detroit police say

Detroit police are searching for a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting and abduction Tuesday night.

Deputies have identified Marcus Montgomery as the suspect behind the kidnapping of Emoni Smith, who police say knows the victim.

While fleeing the scene of the incident, Montgomery also shot a pursuing driver that had witnessed the kidnapping, leaving her in temporary serious condition.

The incident unfolded around 7:50 p.m. in the area of E. Warren and Penrod on Tuesday - just west of the Southfield Freeway.

A release from police reports that Smith, a 20-year-old woman, was sitting in a red Ford Explorer with another woman also in her 20s when a suspect vehicle pulled up to them and physically forced Smith into his car before driving off.

The witness followed the suspect but was shot by the suspect after he fired into her vehicle, leaving her with a medical emergency. She was transported to a local hospital by medics.

The suspect at that time fled on W. Chicago towards Greenfield with the abduction victim.

Marcus Montgomery, 21 (left) and Emoni Smith, 20

Detroit police currently believe Montgomery was traveling in an older model silver Ford Escape with Smith, and two unknown occupants described only as another man and woman.

If anyone has seen Marcus Montgomery or Emoni Smith or knows of their whereabouts, please call Detroit Police.