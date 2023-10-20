Shots fired at Dearborn wedding • UAW update from Fain • Harbaugh responds to sign stealing allegations

New details have emerged about the gunshots that rang out at a wedding reception at Dearborn Manor on the city's east side last Friday.

Despite the chaos that unfolded in a phone video shared on social media, there were no injuries. The suspected gunman is the father of the bride.

"You guys, someone is shooting, someone is shooting inside," yells the man filming the video.

As reception guests scrambled to safety, children could be seen clinging to their parents' sides and the elderly falling to the ground.

The pop of champagne turned to the pop of gunfire.

"A lot of people crying, a lot of people you know, it’s a shooting! It’s not a joke," said Abbas Aboukhodr.

Abbas Aboukhodr was leading a pro-Palestinian protest nearby, when shots rang out last Friday evening.

Dozens rushed from the protest to Dearborn Manor and was concerned that the shooting had something to do with the current climate in the Middle East.

"Lot of people, you know, they (want) to see if they’re family is fine," Aboukhodr said. "Because, someone called me and said ‘My daughter is inside, please come.'"

As it turns out sources say that 60-year-old father of the bride, Haider Al-Jebori was unhappy that he wasn’t invited to the wedding, and that his daughter was marrying a man with a different background.

Witnesses say that Al-Jebori fired multiple shots in the air, then the groom’s dad actually stepped in to try and get the gun. It was pointed at him – Al-Jebori, went to fire the weapon again at the groom’s dad, but something happened, and it didn’t work.

Dearborn police got there quick and took Al-Jebori into custody.

"Nobody got hurt. That’s most important," said Aboukhodr.

Al-Jebori is now charged with eight felonies including assault with intent to murder and given a hefty $500,000 cash bond.

Friday update from Fain

Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, is expected to give another update into the collective bargaining between the union and the Detroit three automakers.

The Friday update is expected at 4 p.m. Previous updates at the end of the week have arrived earlier in the day and typically not with great news for Ford, General Motors, or Stellantis.

But Fain also said the union is no longer announcing strikes periodically, preferring to instead keep the automakers off balance after noting breakthroughs in contract talks would arrive right before of a looming strike target being called out.

Now on Day 36 of the "Stand Up" Strike, the fallout from tens of thousands of employees walking off the line continues to build.

Featured article

Harbaugh: I have no knowledge of illegal sign stealing

After reports that the University of Michigan football team was under investigation for sign stealing, its head football coach released a statement that he has no knowledge of the program "illegally stealing signs."

Head football coach Jim Harbaugh also said he never directed any staff member or others "to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment." He confirmed he and his staff are cooperating with the investigation.

"I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules," his statement read. "No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions have awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules."

Both the school and the Big Ten conference became aware of the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Detroit schools highlight improvements

Despite facing challenges in math, reading, and attendance, officials from Detroit Public Schools say their schools are slowly making progress.

"We’re improving, were back to the reform despite the challenges of the pandemic" said Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti, following his State of the Schools address on Wednesday. "The message last night was about celebrating and recognizing the improvement (of students), which the district has not seen over the years."

However, there is still a lot of work to be done. "I just feel like they need to do a lot better," said Misty Walker, a former DPSCD parent. One crucial factor in evaluating children's reading and writing skills is through their level of proficiency – to see if they are performing at the expected grade level.

M-STEP scores reveal that approximately 12.4% of third-graders throughout the district can read at or above their grade level. Fourth graders demonstrated the highest level of proficiency in ELA, with a score of 14.8%, while fifth graders achieved the lowest score at 11.6%.

Solar-powered community center opens in Detroit

There was a round of applause for a ribbon cutting years in the making Thursday - the new $7.2 million community center at A.B. Ford Park in Jefferson Chalmers is now open. It's the first new community center in 15 years.

It's been a long time coming, the Detroit mayor said. District 4 was among the communities that lost their recreation centers as the city declared bankruptcy 10 years ago.

And this recreation center comes solar-powered. "I am so excited about this," said Tammy Black, Manistique Community Treehouse. "I have implemented solar on 25 homes in Jefferson Chalmers and I want to continue this work."

Black said she is thrilled to see her neighborhood's vision come to fruition - the investment - for the Penske corporation - is well worth it. "This building is totally sustainable with its own solar power - totally sustainable," said Bud Denker, Penske president. "It's going to be a pattern we're going to do across the city as well.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

We're expecting more showers throughout the beginning of the weekend that is expected to taper off by the end of evening Saturday. Temperatures will hit the low 50s before rebounding into the 60s next week.

What else we're watching

Amid no shortage of controversy for both the University of Michigan and Michigan State, both will play each other in this season's instate rivalry matchup Saturday. The evening game will be played in East Lansing. A mother of 2 was allegedly shot and killed by her husband in Clinton Township Thursday night. The domestic violence call had police at the scene until the early hours of the morning Friday The Michigan Senate passed a bill that modified the state's controversial no-fault auto insurance law that overhauled how much drivers must pay on their car coverage. Advocates have pressed for changes after saying it unfairly impacted those already catastrophically injured. The weather may be cooling but there's still construction barrels on the road. The latest round of closures this weekend include sections of I-75, as well as some lane closures on I-94, I-96, and I-275. Oakland County and Lawrence Tech University will host a summit to discuss stormwater and extreme weather. It kicks off at 8:30 a.m.

61,000 gun safes recalled after report of 12-year-old boy's shooting death

About 61,000 biometric gun safes sold nationwide have been recalled after the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice this week.

The recalled safe, manufactured by Fortress Safe, poses a serious injury hazard and risk of death due to an issue with the biometric lock, which can be opened by unauthorized users, including children, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said it became aware of a recent lawsuit alleging a 12-year-old boy died from a firearm obtained from one of now recalled safes. It added that there have been 39 incidents of consumers reporting that their safes have been accessed by unpaired fingerprints.