Simulated gunfire, other loud noises expected near Selfridge Air National Guard Base on Tuesday
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Military training exercises may be heard near Selfridge Air National Guard Base on Tuesday morning.
Possible noises that people nearby the Macomb County base could hear include simulated gunfire, sirens, and loudspeakers.
This training is being conducted by the 127th Wing, the base's host unit.
Selfridge is on Jefferson Avenue in Harrison Township, along Anchor Bay.