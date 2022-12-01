Slippery roads to blame after fatal northern Michigan crash

article

One person died Wednesday after a driver lost control on what Michigan State Police described as "extremely slippery roads."

According to police, a 57-year-old Alpena man was driving a 1997 Chevy S-10 in the 6000 block of French Road in Alpena Township when he lost control just after 6:15 p.m. He hit two trees and the truck flipped on its side.

The driver and passenger, 54-year-old Andre Benton Edgekoski from Lachine, had to be freed from the vehicle. Edgekoski died at a hospital, while the driver is in critical condition.

Police said the driver was going the speed limit. They are using the crash as a reminder to be extra careful when temperatures are freezing because road conditions can change quickly.