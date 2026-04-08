Expanded SMART bus route service changes announced for late April

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The Brief New SMART bus changes are coming on April 20 in Oakland County. Service Route 350 in Wixom will be implemented. Greater access along Grand River in Oakland County is also expected with the service changes.



New service changes are coming to the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation bus routes later this month.

The backstory:

Expanded SMART bus routes begin April 20 with greater access across Oakland County and Southeast Michigan.

Increased routes along Grand River are expected to be one of the benefits, said Tiffany Gunter, SMART general manager and CEO.

"By expanding service in growing communities like Wixom and enhancing key routes, we’re making it easier for residents to access destinations like downtown Wixom, Walled Lake, major retail corridors along Grand River, and key employment hubs throughout the county," Gunter said.

New Service Route 350 in Wixom:

Weekday & Saturday service: 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday service: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Trips every 50 minutes

Connects downtown Wixom, Walled Lake, and surrounding commercial destinations to existing service along Grand River.

Routing Changes:

Route 430 (Main Street): Extended north via Crooks and Auburn to connect with Route 790 at Adams Road Meijer and Walmart

Route 494 (Dequindre): Extended north to connect with Route 492 at Rochester and Auburn, with minor span improvements

Route 796 (Perry–Opdyke): Service will be eliminated due to low ridership and redundant coverage identified through public input

SMART also will add updated FAST route signage, featuring clearly boxed route numbers to help riders more easily distinguish between FAST and local service at a distance.

"Public transit is about more than getting to a destination, it is about connecting people to opportunity," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "Expanding SMART bus service to Wixom means residents can now get to work, school, shopping, and health care appointments safely and reliably using public transportation.

"It’s another example of how we can build a more connected and vibrant Oakland County."

For more information:

For routes and fare information, go to the SMART website HERE.