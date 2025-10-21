The Brief The Detroit City Council has outlawed all forms of tobacco use at sports arenas and stadiums. The ordinance expands a previous ban on nicotine products by now including smokeless alternatives like Zyn. The law applies to players in addition to spectators and comes with a $100 fine for the first offense.



It is now against the law to ingest any form of tobacco at Detroit sports venues, including smokeless forms like Zyn.

The rule applies to both spectators and players, meaning neither those watching nor those competing at Comerica Park can use the substance.

Anyone caught using nicotine and refusing to stop will be fined, according to the ordinance passed by the Detroit City Council on Tuesday.

Tobacco ban at Detroit sports venues

All forms of tobacco and nicotine are now banned at Detroit sports arenas and stadiums, following a vote by city council.

A 7-2 vote pushed the new ordinance through, outlawing all forms of tobacco usage at Comerica Park, Ford Field, and Little Caesars Arena.

Big picture view:

Dip, chewing tobacco, and other pouches containing nicotine are no longer allowed at any sports venue in Detroit. That means professional arenas like where the Tigers, Lions, Red Wings, and Pistons play are no longer allowed.

Any person caught violating the law will be given an opportunity to stop. If they do not, they will be ordered to leave the premises and be punished with a fine.

The first offense comes to a $100 penalty. The second and any additional offense will come with a $500 fine.

Smoking tobacco was already prohibited at these venues. The new ban includes any "noncombustible product containing nicotine that is intended for human consumption, whether chewed, absorbed, dissolved or ingested by any means."

Because it cleared a two-thirds majority, the law goes into effect immediately.