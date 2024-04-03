The 2024 Solar eclipse and your pets - why your dog doesn't need protective glasses

article

Eclipse safety is top of mind for many when it comes to securing approved eye-wear for April 8 when the moon blocks out the sun - but should there be any worry for people's pets?

Experts believe that the eclipse itself isn't that dangerous for our furry loved ones. Dogs should be left home indoors instead of being brought along when it comes to heading out to witness the eclipse.

Dr. Rena Carlson, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association spoke in a published interview with USA Today about keeping your pets home.

"Rather than the effects of the eclipse, I would be more worried about the excitement and all of the people," she said.

Most of Michigan will only get a view of a partial eclipse, but precautions are still recommended. The southernmost end of Southeast Michigan - Erie Township and Luna Pier are in the path of totality and will get the full effect, however.

While some abnormal animal behavior has been recorded during eclipses in the past, don’t expect anything unusual from your pets. However, there are a few things you can do to make sure they’ll be safe.

One thing dogs won't need to worry about that we will, is getting special eyewear.

That’s because dogs don’t naturally look up or stare at the sun, according to Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer for the AKC. "They know enough not to," he pointed out, and then adding jokingly, "That’s why they’re smarter than people."

Most dogs only look up toward the sky if something flies overhead or catches their attention, Klein wrote on the AKC website. So, if the eclipse in an area is large enough to actually darken the sky, a dog shouldn’t be looking up to figure out what’s going on.

Another tip is don't force your dog to experience the eclipse either, according to the AKC. And putting eclipse-safe glasses on your dog might make for a comical photo opp for the 'gram - but it isn't advisable. They could get damaged or even chewed on as a result.

MADRID, Spain: A dog and its owner watch the annular eclipse of the sun in Madrid, 03 October 2005.

What about eclipse stress for my dog?

Livestock and outdoor wildlife have a greater chance of being affected by the celestial event, but your dog likely won't, according to the AKC. In case your dog or cat does react stressed during the eclipse, Klein says the event will be over in just a few minutes anyway - meaning it should be manageable.

If your dog does show an amount of stress or anxiety, distracting them with a training treat exercise, a quiet room or relaxing music inside could all be used.

Klein said that the best option is to maintain a routine.

"Dogs follow their cues from "their people", and they like their usual routine as much as possible," Dr. Klein said. Cats are notoriously creatures of habit as well.

"Turn down the shades, leave on a television," Dr. Klein said – whatever makes them feel safe and secure on a normal day will be just fine for this extraordinary day.

