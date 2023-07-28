Southeast Michigan Flood Watch: Heavy rain expected Friday afternoon, night

With heavy rain in the forecast, Southeast Michigan will be under a Flood Watch later Friday.

The watch goes into effect at 4 p.m. and will remain into the night for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

According to the National Weather Service, most areas will see about 1 inch of rain, while there is a chance for localized totals of 3 inches or more.

Both the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) said their systems are working as they should be.

Still, the GLWA and (DWSD) are advising people in low-lying areas that tend to flood to prepare out of an abundance of caution. This includes removing valuables from basements. The authority said also to avoid running washers and dishwashers during heavy rain.

Detroit residents can report flooded streets and backed-up basements to the Improve Detroit app or call 313-267-8000.