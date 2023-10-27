Southfield apartment shooting leaves West Michigan man in critical condition

A man from West Michigan is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot at a Southfield apartment early Friday.

Police said the 30-year-old victim from Grandville was shot multiple times at The Heights of Southfield on Lahser near 8 Mile around 3:35 a.m.

The suspect is still on the run, and police are working to identify them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 248-796- 5500 reference case number 23-37525, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.