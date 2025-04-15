Southfield DoorDash carjacking leads to high speed police chase, two arrests

The Brief Two people are behind bars after a carjacking in Southfield. Joshua was making a DoorDash delivery when, out of nowhere, he was carjacked by two masked suspects. The chase was on, with speeds topping 125 miles per hour.



Two people were arrested after a man was unexpectedly carjacked, leading to a high-speed police chase across Metro Detroit.

Timeline:

The chaos started when Joshua was making a DoorDash delivery when, out of nowhere, he was carjacked by two masked suspects.

"I’m thankful I’m alive because my girlfriend is 13 weeks pregnant, and I’m 20 years old. So the only thing I was thinking about was me not being there for my kid," he said.

His Charger was stolen from him after he got out of his car to make his delivery of gummy bears after 4 in the morning Saturday at The Lakes Apartments in Southfield.

That’s when the two masked men appeared.

"When I looked to my right, the male on the outside pointed the gun right at me. And how stiff he was with his hand, it was so dark I couldn’t tell it was a gun. But how stiff he was, I just ran, I didn’t think about it," he said.

Dig deeper:

He immediately called 911. Joshua’s quick thinking at that moment earned him recognition from the Southfield Police Department.

He detailed the suspects and his stolen Charger—and soon the chase was on, with speeds topping 125 miles per hour.

The chase eventually ended in a PIT maneuver, where the two suspects were arrested.

What's next:

18-year-old Derek Butler was charged with carjacking, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and fleeing and eluding.

In the passenger seat, a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon.

Butler’s bond was set at $250,000 cash surety. The juvenile involved was remanded to the Children’s Village.

As for Joshua, he still made sure to drop off those gummy bears.