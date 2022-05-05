Southfield driver turns self in after road rage incident involving motorcyclists

Dearborn Heights Police say the driver of an SUV involved in a road rage incident that injured two motorcycle drivers Wednesday evening turned himself after fleeing the scene.

Chief Mark Meyers said a 17-year-old Dearborn man and a 24-year-old resident of Virginia both suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision between them and a white Ford Escape near Telegraph and Joy roads.

Witnesses said the at-fault driver left the scene after the crash, prompting a manhunt Wednesday after police got a call about the crash around 8:12 p.m.

"One of the injuries to one of the motorcyclists - his leg was obviously injured very badly," said Sami Agmy, who saw the aftermath of the crash.

Witnesses of the crash called it a road rage incident.

Surveillance of the crash from two separate buildings shows pieces of a motorcycle strewn across the road as the Escape speeds down the road. One of the motorcycles falls over as the rider slides along the pavement.

Police say the at-fault driver, a resident of Southfield, is cooperating.

He's since been released while the investigation continues. A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office regarding possible charges.

MORE: Woman dies after falling into northern Michigan waterfall

Advertisement

The injured 24-year-old suffered a leg injury. It's unclear what specific injuries the teen received.