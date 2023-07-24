Southfield Freeway crash leaves 6-year-old boy with possible spine, brain injuries

A crash on the Southfield Freeway on Sunday left a 6-year-old Ecorse boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told Michigan State Police that two vehicles were both merging into the middle lane of the southbound side of the freeway near Plymouth Road around 5:10 p.m. One vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting the other vehicle.

The vehicle that lost control went up the embankment and hit a concrete wall.

Police said the boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle that lost control, was unresponsive but breathing. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn for possible brain and spinal cord injuries. His mother and brother were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The boy was then taken to Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

"It is important to make sure when changing lanes that you make sure that the lane is clear before you do so," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "While the initial prognosis isn’t good, we hope that this child is able to recover fully."