Southfield Freeway crash turns into homicide investigation, MSP seeks information

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash later determined to be a homicide in Detroit.

On Friday, Dec.15, calls came in between 11:45 p.m. and midnight about a crash on the southbound side of M-39 near Plymouth, says MSP.

Troopers arrived and confirmed the driver, a 49-year-old man from Detroit, was dead on the scene. MSP troopers also noticed a bullet hole in the truck bed.

Several witnesses interviewed by MSP troopers said they saw the victim's truck lose control, strike a second vehicle and run up the right embankment. The truck crashed into a concrete wall and the victim was ejected from the vehicle.

The truck rolled back down onto the freeway and caught fire, according to investigators.

MSP says the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators on the scene found several shell casings and a shot spotter activation in the area.

The investigation pends the medical examiner's reports and further investigation of the shooting.

MSP currently has no information or description of the shooters or the vehicle they were in.

"While many witnesses concentrated on the crash, we now know from the on-scene investigation that this was a homicide," says MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are asking anyone who has information on this incident to call 1(855)MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)SPEAK-UP."