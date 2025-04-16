Southfield gas station murder: Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Southfield. Police responded to a BP near Eight Mile and Lahser on Saturday night on reports of a man bleeding in the parking lot. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.



A suspect is in custody after a weekend stabbing at a Southfield gas station left a man dead.

Southfield police said Wednesday morning that they had made an arrest in the Saturday night stabbing at a BP on Eight Mile.

The backstory:

Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a gas station on Eight Mile near Lahser on reports of a person bleeding in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

After the murder, police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

What's next:

The case is being forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

After a charging decision is made, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said he will provide an update on the case.