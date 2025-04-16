Southfield gas station murder: Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a weekend stabbing at a Southfield gas station left a man dead.
Southfield police said Wednesday morning that they had made an arrest in the Saturday night stabbing at a BP on Eight Mile.
The backstory:
Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a gas station on Eight Mile near Lahser on reports of a person bleeding in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
After the murder, police said the victim and suspect knew each other.
What's next:
The case is being forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.
After a charging decision is made, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said he will provide an update on the case.
The Source: Southfield police provided details for this story.