Southfield police give update on 73-year-old's murder at apartment

Southfield police plan to give an update in the investigation of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex last week after an elderly woman was found dead.

The 73-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshots at the Legacy Place Apartments near Nine Mile and Greenfield.

A 23-year-old relative of the victim was arrested after responding officers said the suspect gave conflicting information after making the 911 call. The caller had originally said the woman was unresponsive and "cold to the touch."

Chief Elvin Barren will discuss the investigation and expected charges during a 10:30 a.m. press conference. Family members of the victim will be at the press conference.

RELATED: 23-year-old relative of elderly woman murdered in Southfield apartment arrested

According to police, the alleged shooter had recently moved in with the victim. Police also recovered a weapon allegedly used in the shooting while searching the apartment.

The suspect also has a history of domestic violence.

Advertisement

FOX 2 will stream the press conference live in the story.