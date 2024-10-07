Southfield Police plan update on home invasion of rabbi's home last week

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren is planning an update on Monday after a rabbi and several University of Michigan students were held at gunpoint during a home invasion last week.

The home invasion took place on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the rabbi's home on Hilton Street in Southfield.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said a group of Jewish students and a local rabbi were gathered for dinner when an armed individual entered through an open backdoor, stole a bag, and ran off.

"I’m taking everything, give me everything," the burglar said when he grabbed the items and left before police arrived.

Police identified the suspect and took him into custody over the weekend.

Southfield Police will update on the investigation and arrest of the suspect.

Last week, Southfield Police said they believed the crime to be one of opportunity and not a targeted crime.

Ono said the home invasion took place during a time marked by "innumerable events locally and globally that have felt overwhelming and unsettling to many in our community."

"As tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent days, it is more important than ever that we work collectively to offer solace and safety to one another," Ono said in a statement. "The university is absolute in its pledge to do whatever it can to protect and care for our students, faculty, staff and visitors. I also urge each of you to be proactive in prioritizing your mental health and well-being, and to take time to reach out to friends and colleagues."