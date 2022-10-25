Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph

article

A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township.

Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.

Authorities said the victim, Najla Mateen II, was crossing Telegraph at McNichols in the crosswalk just after 1 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, when Kudeimati ran a red light and hit her. Kudeimati fled.

Mateen, who was 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.