Southgate police looking for parents of child found wandering roadway in diaper

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The Brief A child was found wandering the area of Fort Street and Netherwood wearing only a diaper on Monday. Southgate police are searching for the child's parents.



Southgate police are searching for the parents of a young child that was found wandering the roadway in a diaper.

The child was found in the area of Fort Street and Netherwood around 4:15 p.m.

A passerby safely rescued the child in her vehicle and waited for police to arrive.

The child is between 2 and 4 years old and is unable to communicate with officers.

Police are searching for the parents of the child, but have been unable to locate anyone who may know him.

What you can do:

The child is currently safe and being cared for at the Southgate Police Department. Child Protective Services has been notified and is assisting with the investigation. Anyone who recognizes the child or has information regarding his identity or guardians is asked to contact the Southgate Police Department immediately.