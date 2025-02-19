Southwest Detroit water main break cause still under investigation

The Brief The GLWA is still investigating the cause of a Southwest Detroit water main break that happened Monday morning. The break has been isolated. Around 400 homes were impacted by the break, and about 190 homes experienced basement flooding.



The cause of a massive water main break that flooded about a square mile of Southwest Detroit on Monday is still under investigation.

Hundreds of people woke up Monday to water in their basements and their streets underwater after a main break in the area of N. Green and Rowan streets.

Southwest Detroit neighborhood flooded

The backstory:

A 54-inch Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) main broke, sending water flowing for blocks. Crews were able to isolate the break and get the flooding under control, but the damage was already done.

By the numbers:

Around 400 homes were impacted by rhe flooding, with about 190 houses experiencing flooded basements.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 170 homes were without heat and 72 did not have power. At least 300 people have been staying in hotels.

Mayor Mike Duggan said 80 city inspectors will be out, and they hope to have all 400 homes inspected this week.

What's next:

The city arranged for families who cannot stay in their homes due to lack of heat, electricity, or water to stay in a hotel.

Duggan said the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and DWSD will be repairing the damage and paying for any losses not covered by insurance since the flooding was due to an infrastructure failure. This will include replacing damaged appliances and personal belongings.

Residents impacted by the flooding can call the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Emergency Line at 313-774-5261. This line will connect them with resources. Damage can also be reported by using this number.

In the meantime, crews are working to determine the cause of the break.

How to help

Donations are being collected for those impacted.

The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation is collecting blankets, warm clothing, pet supplies, dry goods, and toiletries for flood victims.

Drop off donations at 1211 Trumbull in Detroit.

Donations of clothing, blankets, non-perishable food, and water can also be brought to the Patton and Kemeny rec centers, Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said.