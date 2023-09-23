Speeding driver dead after crashing into both left, right freeway barrier on I-96 in Detroit

article

Police say a speeding driver who was killed in a crash Friday night slammed into both the left and right concrete barrier of I-96 in Detroit.

The 47-year-old Redford Township man was on the local lanes of westbound I-96 near Evergreen when he lost control on the curve around 10:45 p.m., Michigan State Police said.

He struck the left concrete barrier before hitting the right concrete barrier and coming to a stop. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

"Unfortunately we are still seeing these preventable traffic crashes on our roadways. Another family is mourning the loss of a loved one. These continued risky driving behaviors are putting all of us at risk," said MSP. F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

The medical examiner's report is still pending.

