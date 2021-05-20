Speeding motorcyclist killed after hitting SUV, landing on another car

A 20-year-old man from Macomb Township died Thursday morning when authorities said he was speeding on his motorcycle and hit an SUV as it turned in front of him.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Steven Rose was riding a Suzuki motorcycle south on North Ave. in Macomb Township around 8 a.m. Thursday when he hit a crossing car and was killed.

The sheriff said witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding when a silver Jeep Cherokee that was head north tried to make a left turn. Rose crashed into the SUV and was ejected across traffic and landed on a second car, a red Ford Escape, that was also going north on North Ave.

There were two people in that car, one of whom was a nurse and immediately tried to help Rose.

By the time medics arrived, he was unconscious and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Rose was wearing a helmet and witnesses said he was speeding before the crash.

Authorities said the people in the other two cars were all wearing seat belts.

