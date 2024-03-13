Speeding motorcyclist killed in I-96 collision that led to another crash

article

A motorcyclist died in a crash that led to another crash Tuesday night on I-96 in Detroit, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, the 23-year-old motorcyclist from Farmington Hills was speeding in the right lane of eastbound I-96 near Scotten when he rear-ended a Ford Fusion around 8:55 p.m. The crash caused the Fusion to lose control, hit the embankment, and flip. The driver of the Fusion was not hurt.

The motorcycle skidded as the rider fell off the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, a Chevrolet Bolt that was also traveling east hit the Fusion and also rolled. The Bolt driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

"Excessive speed is a leading cause of fatal traffic crashes across the state," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "This risky driving behavior is even worse on a motorcycle. As the riding season approaches, we are urging motorcycle drivers to slow down and drive safely."