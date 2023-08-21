Speeding motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into construction barrel in Wayne County

A 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle while exiting I-275 on Saturday night.

Michigan State Police said the man was speeding as he exited the northbound side of the freeway to Ecorse in Van Buren Township around 8:10 p.m. He lost control after hitting a construction barrel.

He is hospitalized.

"This is another example of risky driving behaviors leading to a preventable crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "These behaviors are even more dangerous to motorcycle operators, as they don’t have the same safety features as a car."