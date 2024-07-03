Rochester Hills splash pad reopens two weeks after shooting

The Rochester Hills splash pad where a gunman went on a rampage and shot nine people has reopened after more than two weeks of being closed.

In a social media post, the city of Rochester Hills said the fence blocking off access to the Brooklands Splash Pad had been taken down. As part of the city's journey toward healing, officials had planned on reopening the park at the right time.

Previously, the community had gathered at the Festival of the Hills to honor the victims.

The next step, the announcement which was posted on Facebook said, was to reopen the splash pad and allow the community to return at their own pace.

The City of Rochester Hills announced the splash pad in the city was reopened 2-and-a-half weeks after the shooting that hurt 9 people including multiple children.

"Evil will not win here. Not in a place where laughter and squeals of joy abound. There will never be a moment that we do not think about what happened," the post read.

In the most recent update of the victims, eight of the nine who were shot had been discharged from the hospital. Only a mother injured in the shooting remains, though, she continues to make progress.

The splash pad will reopen from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Additional police will also be in the area as an added source of safety and security, while signage about mental health resources has been added.

The gunman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, is believed to have suffered from mental health issues.