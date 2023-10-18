Spooktacular, Witches Be Witchin', live music, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Halloween-themed music fests, trick-or-treating fun, and more - here's what's going on this weekend in Metro Detroit:

Cider in the City

Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22

Beacon Park in Detroit

This free event includes pumpkin picking, horse-drawn hayrides, crafts, live entertainment, lawn games, alcoholic beverages for the adults, and more.

Rocktober Fest

Majestic Theater in Detroit

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Both national and local up-and-coming acts will be at this inaugural music fest.

The lineup includes Bird and Byron, The Thing With Feathers, Cinema Stereo, Annie Dukes, and more.

Tickets are $49.95. Get them here.

Pumpkins and Pints

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m.

Bobcat Bonnie's in Detroit, Ferndale, Ypsilanti, Wyandotte, and Clinton Township

This pumpkin carving event includes a pumpkin, carving tools and stencils, and a 16-ounce Blake's Apple Lantern Hard Cider.

Bobcat Bonnie's is also hosting Fall in Ferndale at its Ferndale restaurant on Oct. 20, enjoy Blake's Hard Cider, donuts, and cornhole from 4-11 p.m.

Found In The Underground

Sunday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

The Tangent Gallery in Detroit

This Halloween-themed festival features both art and music.

Check out the rock, rap, and all-female DJ stages while checking out art made by local creators.

Tickets are $15. They are available at the door.

Witches Be Witchin'

Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 6 p.m.

Parking lot of Moonlit Mystics in Wayne

This event will include a fire performer and other live entertainment, tarot readings, cat adoptions, giveaways, and more.

Royal Oak Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Wear your costume and trick or treat in downtown Royal Oak from 1-4 p.m.

From 2-5 p.m., visit the Centennial Commons park for entertainment, games, costume contests, and more.

This event is free.

