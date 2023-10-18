Spooktacular, Witches Be Witchin', live music, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Halloween-themed music fests, trick-or-treating fun, and more - here's what's going on this weekend in Metro Detroit:
Cider in the City
- Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22
- Beacon Park in Detroit
This free event includes pumpkin picking, horse-drawn hayrides, crafts, live entertainment, lawn games, alcoholic beverages for the adults, and more.
Rocktober Fest
- Majestic Theater in Detroit
- Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
Both national and local up-and-coming acts will be at this inaugural music fest.
The lineup includes Bird and Byron, The Thing With Feathers, Cinema Stereo, Annie Dukes, and more.
Tickets are $49.95. Get them here.
Pumpkins and Pints
- Sunday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m.
- Bobcat Bonnie's in Detroit, Ferndale, Ypsilanti, Wyandotte, and Clinton Township
This pumpkin carving event includes a pumpkin, carving tools and stencils, and a 16-ounce Blake's Apple Lantern Hard Cider.
Bobcat Bonnie's is also hosting Fall in Ferndale at its Ferndale restaurant on Oct. 20, enjoy Blake's Hard Cider, donuts, and cornhole from 4-11 p.m.
Found In The Underground
- Sunday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
- The Tangent Gallery in Detroit
This Halloween-themed festival features both art and music.
Check out the rock, rap, and all-female DJ stages while checking out art made by local creators.
Tickets are $15. They are available at the door.
Witches Be Witchin'
- Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 6 p.m.
- Parking lot of Moonlit Mystics in Wayne
This event will include a fire performer and other live entertainment, tarot readings, cat adoptions, giveaways, and more.
Royal Oak Spooktacular
- Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
Wear your costume and trick or treat in downtown Royal Oak from 1-4 p.m.
From 2-5 p.m., visit the Centennial Commons park for entertainment, games, costume contests, and more.
This event is free.