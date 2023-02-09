Spring Beer Festival ticket now on sale for northern Michigan event

Thinking of spring? You can give yourself something to look forward to and get tickets to the Spring Beer Festival.

Tickets are on sale for the second annual fest in Traverse City hosted by the Michigan Brewers Guild. It'll happen May 13 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

A $50 ticket gets you entry to the festival and 15 sample tickets, with more tickets available for purchase. Designated drivers can get in for $10.

Buy tickets here.

The Winter Beer Festival is also coming up on Feb. 25 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. Tickets for that fest are $60.

Read more Michigan beer news here.

Other beer fests the Brewers Guild host annually include the Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti, UP Fall Beer Festival in Marquette, and Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market.