St. Clair Shores man killed by suspected intoxicated driver on I-94 in Detroit

A 22-year-old St. Clair Shores man died Sunday in a crash on I-94 in Detroit.

The crash that happened on the westbound side of the freeway near Rosa Parks Boulevard at 4:45 p.m.

Police said the victim had to be extricated from his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Michigan State Police troopers talked to the other driver, a 43-year-old man, and are now conducting an operating while intoxicated investigation.