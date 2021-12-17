St. Clair Shores middle school employee arrested for making threats

The latest school threat police are investigating in Metro Detroit was allegedly made by a staff member - and not a student.

An employee of St. Clair Shores Jefferson Middle School allegedly left "multiple, inappropriate, hand-written notes, similar in nature" in three separate teacher work areas Friday morning.

"Administrators worked with law enforcement to quickly identify the alleged distributor of the notes through review of camera video footage," said Superintendent Karl Paulson in a statement. "One of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school. Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols."

Paulson said the staff member was placed on administrative leave and was later arrested by St. Clair Shores police shortly after noon today. The employee has not been named by the district and police have not released their identity and charges yet.

"This alleged behavior is unacceptable," Paulson wrote. "I am extremely disappointed in this alleged behavior by a staff member, and can reiterate for all families that the police, nor administration, viewed this situation as a safety concern because of the facts and timeline."

Paulson said that camera footage was used in concluding the staff member was allegedly responsible.

More than 40 students from around the metro area are facing charges for copycat school threats in the wake of the Oxford High School tragedy. On Nov. 30, four students were killed and seven other people shot allegedly by a 15-year-old sophomore, Ethan Crumbley.

The full statement from Paulson is below:

Finally, I want to assure families we will continue to investigate any information provided to us that may be of concern. Our schools stay safe when we work together. Remember, see something – say something.

Regards,

K. Paulson, Superintendent

