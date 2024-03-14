Green beer, Guinness, corned beef - it's St. Patrick's Day weekend!

Numerous bars and breweries will be celebrating the holiday. There's way too many to list, but here's some ideas to help you plan your weekend shenanigans:

Royal Oak St. Patrick's Day Parade

Saturday, March 16 from noon to 1 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

The Royal Oak St. Patrick's Day Parade returns after a three-year hiatus. The parade will feature marching bands, floats, and more.

St. Practice Party

Saturday, March 16

C-Pub at Canterbury Village

Get ready for the holiday with the St. Practice Party. This event includes live music, food, and drinks in a heated tent on the patio.

Cover is $5.

St. Patrick's Day Party at Old Shillelagh

Sunday, March 17 at 7 a.m.

Old Shillelagh in Detroit

Drink green beer at the Old Shillelagh's 49th annual St. Patrick's Day party.

All three floors will be open, with live entertainment all day. There will also be food and drink specials.

Hamlin Pub

Sunday, March 17 at 9 a.m.

All 9 Hamlin Pub locations

Hamlin Pub locations will have 12 hours of live music, Irish food, drink specials, giveaways, and more on St. Patrick's Day.

Learn more.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Sunday, March 17 at 7 a.m.

Irish Tavern in Madison Heights

Have an Irish breakfast to start the day, then stick around for food and drink specials, live entertainment, giveaways, and more all day.

Grand River Brewery

7 a.m. Sunday, March 17

Grand River Brewery in Clawson

Enjoy live music starting at 9 a.m., prizes, games, and green beer.

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17

Downtown Detroit

Hop from bar to bar as you enjoy food and drink specials, themed drinks, live entertainment, and more.

Get tickets here.

St. Patrick's Day at Tin Roof

Sunday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Tin Roof in Detroit

Live music will be playing all day long. There will also be food and drink specials all day.

Cover is $5.

Dog Dayze

Sunday, March 17 from 1-4 p.m.

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

Enjoy a St. Patrick's Day version of this event for dogs and their owners.

A $7.95 ticket gets you a pup cup, access to the 1-mile walking trail for you and your dog, and the chance to win random prizes.

Buy tickets.