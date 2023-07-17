Stabbing suspect on the run • Detroit murder suspect faces charges • Driver dead after going airborne on Lodge

A suspect is on the run after attacking a man at a Detroit liquor store Sunday morning.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was stabbed in the face and back around 10 a.m. outside Prince Liquor in the area of Gratiot and Harper. After the stabbing, the suspect stole the victim's belongings and fled.

"This was broad daylight-broad daylight 10 a.m. It's ridiculous; it's crazy out here," said Fuad Mansour, a store employee.

The stabbing left the victim in critical condition.

Police have surveillance videos of the suspect, who was wearing a camouflage mask over his face. He was also wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt shirt, blue shorts, and gray gloves. He was carrying a black knife.

Murder, assault suspect to be arraigned Monday

Andrew Hall, the man accused of murdering a woman in Detroit days after assaulting a woman in Troy, will be arraigned Monday.

Hall, 31, is accused of killing Lisa Moffett, 40, July 11 on the city's west side. At the time, he was already wanted for allegedly attacking a woman at gunpoint outside Target in Troy.

He'll be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge from Moffett's murder.

He was charged and arraigned last week on more than a dozen violent felony counts, including strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, and aggravated assault, from the Target attack.

Hall is being held on a $5.5 million bond for the Troy assault.

Driver dead after airborne crash on Lodge

Michigan State Police say a driver was going too fast to make the turn on a Lodge Freeway exit, so he went straight instead.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday as the 31-year-old Detroit man got off the southbound side of the freeway at Wyoming. Police say he went airborne over the ramp from Wyoming back onto the freeway and struck the embankment on the right side of the ramp.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Air Quality Alert issued

Southeast Michigan is under an Air Quality Alert on Monday due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

The Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level means members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Under the Unhealthy range, some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Limiting time outdoors is recommended to reduce your risk of negative health effects, especially if you have a pre-existing heart or lung condition.

10-foot snake wrangled by police

A 10-foot snake is now in police custody after being wrangled over the weekend.

OK, the snake actually isn't actually in jail - it's with Oakland County animal control.

Waterford Township midnight shift police officers apprehended the boa constrictor and are now searching for its owner. They named the snake Jerry.

Temperatures will be around 80 Monday and most of the week - aside from a hotter Thursday.

Country star Jason Aldean suffers heatstroke during Connecticut concert

The opening weekend for country star Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour was cut short when he ran offstage after suffering heatstroke during Saturday night's show in Hartford, Connecticut.

A video shared by K.C. Schweizer obtained by TMX shows Aldean running off the stage while performing his hit "Crazy Town" at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

"Jason has become ill and can’t continue the show," the concert venue tweeted just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. "We are in the process of attempting to reschedule the performance. Please stay tuned on all social media channels for updates."

Read more here.