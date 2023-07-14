Suspect in road rage shooting that limped away with leg cast arrested in Ypsilanti

The last time we saw Davin Copeland, Inkster police say he was hopping away from a road rage shooting with a gun in hand and cast on one leg.

After months on the run, Copeland is in police custody.

"Play with flames, you’re going to get burned. today, he’s sitting in a jail cell where he belongs," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff.

After Copeland was considered one of Inkster’s top 10 criminals, Ratliff is finally able to pull his wanted flyer down from the department walls.

Ypsilanti police tracked down the 20-year-old Thursday night following a brief chase with several other people connected to a separate shooting.

"Crime doesn’t pay. You’re going to get caught," Ratliff said. "If you come to Inkster or any other community where you think you can just take over. Where you think you can brazenly pull out a gun and shoot at people. You are going to get caught. you are going to prison."

Back in April, Ratliff says Copeland shot at a mother and daughter who rear-ended his car in Inkster.

Related: Video: Road rage gunman suspect limps from crash after shooting wearing cast on his leg

The shooting happened as a nearby school dismissed children.

"These violent crimes happen all over the place," the chief said. "But in this instance, because of the brazenness of it, it really struck me as something I wanted to see solved."

Copeland is being held without bond.

Davin Copeland. Still from video courtesy Gjoka.



