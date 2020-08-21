State health department tracking 14 outbreaks in Michigan schools

Michigan's health department is currently tracking more than a dozen outbreaks of COVID-19 in K-12 schools and universities.

In a statement released by a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, local health departments had reported 14 separate outbreaks in school settings in health regions around the state.

The report states that more than half of the outbreaks were identified in Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

The data, reported as recently as Aug. 6, comes at a precarious time for health and educational officials in Michigan. As school districts ready up for an uncertain school year, many have opted for remote learning out of concern that sending students back to class could increase transmission of the coronavirus.

The health report, first published Thursday by MLive and the Detroit News, breaks down where the outbreaks are occurring. It did not clarify how large any of the outbreaks were.

One outbreak reported in Region 1 (Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Shiawassee Counties)

Eight outbreaks reported in Region 2 South (Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne Counties)

Two outbreaks reported in Region 2 North (Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair)

Three outbreaks reported in Region 3 (Alcona, Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties)

Even though many school districts decided to start fall classes remotely, some will be sending kids to class on their first day of school. Health officials have warned that could increase the likelihood of kids passing the virus to one another and carrying it home to their families.

Even with some public school districts pushing for in-person options, other settings at the higher-ed level have seen their plans change. Most recently, Michigan State University changed their mind this week when they announced all students would be learning remotely for the first semester.

While a vast majority of our classes already were offered in remote formats, we will work the next two weeks to transition those that were in-person or hybrid to remote formats," President Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said in a letter.

The state health department said it plans on publishing outbreak data, including school outbreaks, at a regional level in the near future. It will be published on a weekly basis.

Yesterday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Michigan's 'Return to Learn' bills, which provided additional funds to school districts and gave them local control over how to approach school classes.