State police helicopter tracks down speeding motorcyclist who hit speeds over 100 mph in Detroit

Michigan State Police released new video from its Trooper 2 helicopter proving that suspects can run - but can't avoid their eye in the sky.

On Saturday MSP's Trooper 2 tracked down motorcyclist reaching speeds over 120 miles an hour driving who fled attempted traffic stops by state police cruisers.

A Metro South sergeant had just made a stop on I-96 at 8:35 p.m. when a motorcycle passed by at a high speed.

Trooper 2 followed the motorcycle to W. Grand Blvd. where the sergeant attempted a traffic stop. The motorcycle operator did not pull over - and sped awat going over 90 miles an hour down W. Grand Blvd.

Once on the freeway, the reckless driving ramped up with the motorcyclist appearing to drive between cars while speeding well over 120 miles per hour.

"Weaving through traffic, lane-splitting," the voice from the helicopter says.

Trooper 2 monitored the suspect until it pulled over at Andrus and Jos Campau in Hamtramck at 8:51 p.m. The suspect remained on the motorcycle until the sergeant took him into custody.

As the cruiser pulled up, the driver surrendered putting his hands up and laying on the ground.



