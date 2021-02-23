State police investigating I-96 shooting in Detroit at M39 ramp

Michigan State Police are investigating a second shooting on I-96 on the west side of Detroit in less than 24 hours at the I-96 westbound side ramp to southbound Southfield Tuesday afternoon.

Video still courtesy of MDOT traffic cameras.

The westbound express lanes of I-96 are closed as investigators scour the area. No details are available as of yet. Late Monday night a wild shooting scene unfolded on I-96 near Schaefer and Grand River where three people died.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

For real-time maps and current traffic information go to fox2detroit.com/traffic